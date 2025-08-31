Hamas Confirms Death of Gaza Military Chief Mohammad Sinwar

The militant group Hamas officially announced the death of Mohammad Sinwar, the Gaza military chief, confirming Israel's claim that it had killed him in a strike back in May.

Sinwar, who was elevated to a top leadership position after his brother Yahya's death, was commemorated by Hamas as a 'martyr.' Yahya Sinwar had been instrumental in orchestrating the October 2023 attack on Israel.

In the wake of Mohammad Sinwar's death, his close associate Izz al-Din Haddad is expected to oversee the operations of Hamas' armed wing throughout the Gaza enclave.