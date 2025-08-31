Left Menu

Hamas Confirms Death of Gaza Military Chief Mohammad Sinwar

Hamas confirmed the death of its Gaza military chief, Mohammad Sinwar, months after Israel claimed to kill him. Sinwar, the brother of Yahya Sinwar who led the 2023 attack on Israel, was a key leader in the group. His death leaves Izz al-Din Haddad in command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 31-08-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 03:14 IST
Hamas Confirms Death of Gaza Military Chief Mohammad Sinwar
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The militant group Hamas officially announced the death of Mohammad Sinwar, the Gaza military chief, confirming Israel's claim that it had killed him in a strike back in May.

Sinwar, who was elevated to a top leadership position after his brother Yahya's death, was commemorated by Hamas as a 'martyr.' Yahya Sinwar had been instrumental in orchestrating the October 2023 attack on Israel.

In the wake of Mohammad Sinwar's death, his close associate Izz al-Din Haddad is expected to oversee the operations of Hamas' armed wing throughout the Gaza enclave.

TRENDING

1
Chicago Stands Firm: Mayor Johnson Opposes Trump's Federal Deployment

Chicago Stands Firm: Mayor Johnson Opposes Trump's Federal Deployment

 Global
2
Russian Forces Claim Strategic Initiative in Lengthy Ukrainian Conflict

Russian Forces Claim Strategic Initiative in Lengthy Ukrainian Conflict

 Global
3
Valmy Shaken: Nevada Earthquake Jolts Residents

Valmy Shaken: Nevada Earthquake Jolts Residents

 Global
4
Thrilling Rugby Matches Shake Up Women's World Cup Quarter-finals

Thrilling Rugby Matches Shake Up Women's World Cup Quarter-finals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025