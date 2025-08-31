Australia Condemns March For Hate: Neo-Nazi Links Surface

Australia's centre-left government has strongly condemned the March For Australia rally, an anti-immigration protest held in Sydney on Sunday, accusing it of spreading hate and having connections to neo-Nazi groups.

The rally, one of several planned across the country, aimed to challenge what organisers view as unchecked mass migration. However, the government has pointed to the rise in right-wing extremism as a major concern.

A counter-protest led by the Refugee Action Coalition unfolded nearby, highlighting significant opposition to the March for Australia's agenda. Meanwhile, new laws targeting hate symbols were enacted following a series of antisemitic incidents.