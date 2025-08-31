Left Menu

Australia Condemns March For Hate: Neo-Nazi Links Surface

Australia's centre-left government condemned an anti-immigration rally in Sydney organized by March For Australia, citing its neo-Nazi links. Counter-protests were held by the Refugee Action Coalition. The event occurred amidst rising right-wing extremism and new laws against hate symbols following recent antisemitic attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 31-08-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 08:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's centre-left government has strongly condemned the March For Australia rally, an anti-immigration protest held in Sydney on Sunday, accusing it of spreading hate and having connections to neo-Nazi groups.

The rally, one of several planned across the country, aimed to challenge what organisers view as unchecked mass migration. However, the government has pointed to the rise in right-wing extremism as a major concern.

A counter-protest led by the Refugee Action Coalition unfolded nearby, highlighting significant opposition to the March for Australia's agenda. Meanwhile, new laws targeting hate symbols were enacted following a series of antisemitic incidents.

