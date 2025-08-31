Ukraine Disputes Russia's Claims of Captured Land

Ukraine's armed forces have challenged assertions from Russia claiming substantial territorial gains during the summer offensive. This dispute arises even as Russian forces insist they have seized more than 3,500 square kilometers of land and 149 villages in Ukraine.

Russian General Valery Gerasimov declared the territorial acquisitions on Saturday, highlighting them as accomplishments since March. However, Ukraine vehemently contests these claims, suggesting that Russia's reported victories are heavily inflated and lack evidence of control over any major city.

The Ukrainian General Staff publicly refuted Gerasimov's statements, emphasizing that, contrary to Russian reports, Russian forces have not succeeded in dominating any significant urban centers within Ukraine.

