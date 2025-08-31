Left Menu

Ukraine Disputes Russia's Claims of Captured Land

Ukraine's armed forces contest Russian claims of capturing significant territory, including full control of major cities. Russian General Valery Gerasimov reported territorial gains, but Ukraine's defence counters these were overstated and control over major cities remains unachieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 12:25 IST
Ukraine Disputes Russia's Claims of Captured Land
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's armed forces have challenged assertions from Russia claiming substantial territorial gains during the summer offensive. This dispute arises even as Russian forces insist they have seized more than 3,500 square kilometers of land and 149 villages in Ukraine.

Russian General Valery Gerasimov declared the territorial acquisitions on Saturday, highlighting them as accomplishments since March. However, Ukraine vehemently contests these claims, suggesting that Russia's reported victories are heavily inflated and lack evidence of control over any major city.

The Ukrainian General Staff publicly refuted Gerasimov's statements, emphasizing that, contrary to Russian reports, Russian forces have not succeeded in dominating any significant urban centers within Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

 India
2
Ukraine Disputes Russia's Claims of Captured Land

Ukraine Disputes Russia's Claims of Captured Land

 Global
3
Russian Drone Attacks Leave South Ukraine in Darkness

Russian Drone Attacks Leave South Ukraine in Darkness

 Global
4
Alex De Minaur's Quiet Progress at U.S. Open: Determined to Command Bigger Courts

Alex De Minaur's Quiet Progress at U.S. Open: Determined to Command Bigger C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025