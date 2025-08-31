Delhi High Court Demands Report on PFI Leader's Health Amidst Ongoing Legal Battles

The Delhi High Court has asked Tihar jail to provide a detailed report on the health status of E Abubacker, previously at the helm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), who was detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Presiding over the case, Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued this directive on August 29 following Abubacker's appeal to receive treatment at a private facility, despite being treated at AIIMS, one of India's leading hospitals. In response, the NIA, which carried out the 2022 crackdown leading to Abubacker's arrest, argued that sufficient medical care is already being provided.

The Supreme Court has priorly denied him bail based on medical grounds, emphasizing evidence from the charge sheet and witness testimonies regarding Abubacker's alleged involvement in terror activities. The High Court reiterated this stance, having also rejected his bail request in 2022 due to his affiliations with organizations like SIMI.

(With inputs from agencies.)