Left Menu

Delhi High Court Demands Report on PFI Leader's Health Amidst Ongoing Legal Battles

The Delhi High Court has requested a health report from Tihar jail authorities on former PFI chairman E Abubacker, who faces charges under the anti-terror law UAPA. Abubacker seeks treatment in a private hospital, as NIA claims current medical care is adequate. The next hearing is set for November 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:02 IST
Delhi High Court Demands Report on PFI Leader's Health Amidst Ongoing Legal Battles
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has asked Tihar jail to provide a detailed report on the health status of E Abubacker, previously at the helm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), who was detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Presiding over the case, Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued this directive on August 29 following Abubacker's appeal to receive treatment at a private facility, despite being treated at AIIMS, one of India's leading hospitals. In response, the NIA, which carried out the 2022 crackdown leading to Abubacker's arrest, argued that sufficient medical care is already being provided.

The Supreme Court has priorly denied him bail based on medical grounds, emphasizing evidence from the charge sheet and witness testimonies regarding Abubacker's alleged involvement in terror activities. The High Court reiterated this stance, having also rejected his bail request in 2022 due to his affiliations with organizations like SIMI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

 India
2
Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of boundary question: MEA.

Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually accepta...

 Global
3
AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

 India
4
Modi and Xi noted with satisfaction successful disengagement of troops last year and maintenance of peace along border since then: MEA.

Modi and Xi noted with satisfaction successful disengagement of troops last ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025