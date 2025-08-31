Left Menu

Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Rescue Efforts for Stranded Tourists in Himachal Pradesh

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has requested urgent assistance from Himachal Pradesh to rescue 18 stranded tourists due to flash floods and landslides. The tourists, part of a Kerala-based tour, are stuck in Kalpa. Coordination between state officials is ongoing to ensure their safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:05 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Rescue Efforts for Stranded Tourists in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made an urgent plea to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, asking for assistance in securing the safety of 18 tourists from Kerala.

The tourists, who were trapped in Kalpa due to flash floods and landslides, are part of a tour organized by a Kochi-based agency. Kerala officials are working closely with their Himachal Pradesh counterparts to ensure a smooth rescue and safe return.

Vijayan expressed solidarity with Himachal Pradesh residents affected by the natural disaster and stressed the importance of timely action. The tourists departed Kerala on August 25, aiming to visit Manali, and now efforts continue to coordinate their safe passage back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh, Triggering Landslides and Flash Floods

Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh, Triggering Landslide...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Unveils Smart Ration Card Revolution

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Smart Ration Card Revolution

 India
3
Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

 India
4
Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025