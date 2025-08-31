Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Rescue Efforts for Stranded Tourists in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has requested urgent assistance from Himachal Pradesh to rescue 18 stranded tourists due to flash floods and landslides. The tourists, part of a Kerala-based tour, are stuck in Kalpa. Coordination between state officials is ongoing to ensure their safe return.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made an urgent plea to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, asking for assistance in securing the safety of 18 tourists from Kerala.
The tourists, who were trapped in Kalpa due to flash floods and landslides, are part of a tour organized by a Kochi-based agency. Kerala officials are working closely with their Himachal Pradesh counterparts to ensure a smooth rescue and safe return.
Vijayan expressed solidarity with Himachal Pradesh residents affected by the natural disaster and stressed the importance of timely action. The tourists departed Kerala on August 25, aiming to visit Manali, and now efforts continue to coordinate their safe passage back home.
