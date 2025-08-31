Maratha Reservations: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike and Demand for Government Action

Activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday demanded the Devendra Fadnavis government release a government resolution regarding Maratha reservations. Speaking at Azad Maidan, Jarange declared, 'We will not leave until our demands are met, even if fired upon by the Fadnavis administration.'

Jarange emphasized that Marathas are a sub-caste of Kunbis, who currently benefit from reservations under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He revealed there are 58 lakh records indicating Marathas' link to Kunbis. Jarange cautioned against broadly categorizing Marathas as Kunbis due to potential legal issues.

Criticizing the Maharastra government for allegedly delaying the Maratha quota issue, Jarange asserted, 'No one can stop Marathas from achieving reservations under the OBC quota.' He urged his supporters to maintain peace and warned against any misconduct towards visitors, including Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule and media representatives.

