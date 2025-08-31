Tragedy Strikes: Stone Mine Explosion Claims Lives in Uttar Pradesh

An explosion at a stone mine in Mahoba district, Uttar Pradesh, led to the tragic deaths of two workers and injuries to two others on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in Paswara village under Kotwali police station when a lightning strike is suspected to have ignited gunpowder used for breaking rocks.

Circle Officer (City) Deepak Dubey confirmed that the deceased, Salim (30) and Narayan Singh (31), were killed instantly after being hit by flying debris. The injured, identified as Hasan and Shivam, are currently receiving medical treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination as investigations continue into the exact cause of the explosion. Meanwhile, authorities are ensuring that the injured workers receive the necessary medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)