Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the central government's dedication to supporting the poor through schemes like PM SVANidhi. At a Dibrugarh event, he praised the program's role in aiding street vendors during the pandemic, contrasting it with Congress's past inefficiencies. Sonowal also launched a new medicine center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:34 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the central government's efforts to ensure welfare for the poor via initiatives like the PM SVANidhi scheme in Dibrugarh.

He highlighted how the scheme aided street vendors during COVID-19, contrasting it with past government inefficiencies, particularly those of the Congress.

Sonowal later expanded medical access by inaugurating a Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra aimed at providing affordable generics.

