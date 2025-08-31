Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the central government's efforts to ensure welfare for the poor via initiatives like the PM SVANidhi scheme in Dibrugarh.

He highlighted how the scheme aided street vendors during COVID-19, contrasting it with past government inefficiencies, particularly those of the Congress.

Sonowal later expanded medical access by inaugurating a Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra aimed at providing affordable generics.