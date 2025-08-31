Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the central government's dedication to supporting the poor through schemes like PM SVANidhi. At a Dibrugarh event, he praised the program's role in aiding street vendors during the pandemic, contrasting it with Congress's past inefficiencies. Sonowal also launched a new medicine center.
