Bayer's Legal Battle Over mRNA Technology: A COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy

Bayer, the pharmaceutical giant, has lodged federal lawsuits in Delaware against COVID-19 vaccine developers Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna, citing unauthorized use of its mRNA technology. A spokesperson revealed Bayer's decision to take this legal route, accentuating the ongoing patent disputes linked to COVID-19 vaccines.

The lawsuits argue that the companies misappropriated technology that Monsanto, which is now part of Bayer, initially developed in the 1980s to stabilize mRNA in crops. This innovation was allegedly used to enhance the genetic material stability in their COVID vaccines. Additionally, a similar suit has been filed against Johnson & Johnson in New Jersey for patent infringement related to a DNA-based manufacturing process.

Despite the legal actions, Bayer emphasized it has no intention of impeding vaccine production but seeks monetary compensation. The lawsuits further complicate the already intricate web of patent litigation arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting intense competition and innovation in vaccine development.

(With inputs from agencies.)