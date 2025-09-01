UN Offices Raided in Yemen: Houthi Rebels Detain Staff

Houthi rebels have reportedly stormed United Nations offices located in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, detaining no fewer than 11 staff members, according to recent media reports released on Sunday.

The alarming report sheds light on the volatile situation in Yemen, where international organizations continually navigate security risks to carry out their mission.

While this information circulates, Reuters has not been able to verify the facts independently, marking the necessity for cautious assessment amidst ongoing conflict in the region.

