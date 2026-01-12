Left Menu

Night Raid on Kyiv: Russia's Bold Move

Russia executed an overnight air attack on Kyiv, causing a fire in one of the city's districts. Ukrainian air defense units worked to counteract the assault, as reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, via Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-01-2026 05:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 05:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia launched a significant overnight air raid on Kyiv, igniting a fire in one of the city's districts, according to information from the Ukrainian military on Monday.

Amidst the attack, Ukrainian air defense units were actively engaged in efforts to repel the offensive. This information was confirmed by Timur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, through a post on the social media platform Telegram.

This recent development marks an escalation in tensions, as Kyiv's authorities work feverishly to protect the city and its residents from further attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

