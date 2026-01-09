BJP Condemns Mamata Banerjee for Interfering in ED Raids

The BJP has come down hard on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of obstructing Enforcement Directorate raids in Kolkata. The BJP claims Banerjee interfered with the raids, implicating her and her party in a money laundering case linked to coal smuggling.

At a press conference, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Banerjee of intimidating ED officials and seizing documents during the inspection. He stated her actions were unethical, irresponsible, and unconstitutional, demanding her to be charged for her conduct.

The controversy has unfolded as the BJP alleges that Bengal has become a hub for coal smuggling, suggesting significant involvement from the ruling TMC party members, demanding transparency and accountability from the state's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)