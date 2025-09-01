Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Shahabad Police Station

Ravi Rajput, a 20-year-old man, was found dead in Shahabad Police Station's toilet. He reportedly committed suicide after being detained for eloping with a minor. Authorities, including Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun, have initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 01-09-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 08:42 IST
A 20-year-old man identified as Ravi Rajput was found dead in a bathroom at the Shahabad Police Station, police reported on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun stated that an investigation is underway to determine the details surrounding Rajput's death.

Rajput had been held on accusations of eloping with a 16-year-old girl and reportedly took his own life on Sunday. His family and relatives rushed to the scene following the tragic news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

