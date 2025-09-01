Tragic Incident at Shahabad Police Station

A 20-year-old man identified as Ravi Rajput was found dead in a bathroom at the Shahabad Police Station, police reported on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun stated that an investigation is underway to determine the details surrounding Rajput's death.

Rajput had been held on accusations of eloping with a 16-year-old girl and reportedly took his own life on Sunday. His family and relatives rushed to the scene following the tragic news.

(With inputs from agencies.)