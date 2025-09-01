Indian Army Thwarts Infiltration Bid Along LoC

The Indian Army has successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Line of Control in the Mendhar Sector of Poonch district, according to official reports.

Troops monitoring the border observed a group attempting to breach from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir near Dabbi village during the early morning hours.

As a result, a heavy exchange of gunfire ensued, although no casualties have been reported on either side. The area is currently under a cordon, with a comprehensive search operation underway.