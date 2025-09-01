Indian Army Thwarts Infiltration Bid Along LoC
Indian Army successfully prevented an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Line of Control in the Mendhar Sector of Poonch district. The troops noticed suspicious movement in Dabbi village and exchanged heavy gunfire with the infiltrators. A thorough search operation is ongoing, though no casualties have been reported.
The Indian Army has successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Line of Control in the Mendhar Sector of Poonch district, according to official reports.
Troops monitoring the border observed a group attempting to breach from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir near Dabbi village during the early morning hours.
As a result, a heavy exchange of gunfire ensued, although no casualties have been reported on either side. The area is currently under a cordon, with a comprehensive search operation underway.
