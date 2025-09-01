Pope Leo engaged in a significant meeting with Rev. James Martin, a U.S. priest known for supporting LGBT Catholics. This encounter is seen as a potential indicator that Leo may uphold Pope Francis' legacy of inclusivity within the Catholic Church. The meeting forms part of Leo's strategic Vatican engagements.

This meeting was of particular interest to those observing the Church's direction under Pope Leo's leadership. It took place at the apostolic palace, confirming its official nature amid other high-level ecclesiastical meetings scheduled that day. Observers continue to watch closely how these actions align with Leo's agenda.

The meeting comes at a time when Rome hosts a pilgrimage of gay Catholic groups for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year, marking a significant occasion drawing millions to the city. An event organized by LGBT Catholics has even made its way onto the Vatican's official jubilee calendar, sparking debate among conservative factions.

