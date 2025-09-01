Left Menu

A New Era: Pope Leo's Progressive Stance on LGBT Catholics

Pope Leo met with Rev. James Martin, an advocate for LGBT Catholics, signaling continuity with Pope Francis' inclusive legacy. The meeting, indicative of the Pope's priorities, occurred amid the 2025 Catholic Holy Year. Leo has yet to publicly address the LGBT community or Francis' controversial 2023 decree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:34 IST
Pope Leo engaged in a significant meeting with Rev. James Martin, a U.S. priest known for supporting LGBT Catholics. This encounter is seen as a potential indicator that Leo may uphold Pope Francis' legacy of inclusivity within the Catholic Church. The meeting forms part of Leo's strategic Vatican engagements.

This meeting was of particular interest to those observing the Church's direction under Pope Leo's leadership. It took place at the apostolic palace, confirming its official nature amid other high-level ecclesiastical meetings scheduled that day. Observers continue to watch closely how these actions align with Leo's agenda.

The meeting comes at a time when Rome hosts a pilgrimage of gay Catholic groups for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year, marking a significant occasion drawing millions to the city. An event organized by LGBT Catholics has even made its way onto the Vatican's official jubilee calendar, sparking debate among conservative factions.

