AI-Powered Mobile App Unveiled to Elevate India Mobile Congress 2025 Experience

In a landmark move to enhance engagement at the upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Hon’ble Union Minister for Communications and Development of North East Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, officially launched the AI-powered interactive mobile application designed for the event. With the theme “Innovate to Transform”, IMC 2025 promises to bring together policy, technology, and industry leadership under one platform.

The launch event was attended by several dignitaries, including Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development; Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom); Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI; and Shri P. Ramakrishna, CEO, India Mobile Congress, along with senior representatives from government and industry.

The 9th edition of IMC will be held from October 8 to 11, 2025, at the state-of-the-art Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Dwarka, New Delhi, bringing together a global confluence of technology leaders, policymakers, innovators, and students.

A Platform of Possibilities

Launching the application, Shri Scindia emphasized that IMC was not just an event but a platform of possibilities. He highlighted that the new app is designed to turn possibilities into collaborations and outcomes, ensuring accessibility for all attendees—from students to CEOs. “The IMC 2025 app embodies our vision of blending technology with inclusivity,” he said, “so that every participant can experience the future of digital innovation at their fingertips.”

Next-Generation Features for Attendees

The IMC 2025 mobile app introduces a comprehensive suite of features to ensure a seamless, intelligent, and engaging experience for attendees:

Real-Time Live Streaming : Participants can stream sessions from anywhere in the world, ensuring global accessibility.

IMC Suggests (AI Concierge) : A standout AI-powered recommendation engine that tailors suggestions for sessions, networking opportunities, and F&B zones based on user preferences.

Integrated Scheduling : Personal calendars are automatically synced, helping attendees manage meetings, speaker sessions, and networking engagements.

Enhanced Networking Tools : Real-time chats, meeting scheduling, and matchmaking between startups, investors, exhibitors, and mentors.

AI Snippet Tool : Automatically generates short, shareable video highlights from key sessions, boosting social media impact.

Co-Pilot Chatbot : A 24/7 digital assistant providing instant answers on session details, speaker profiles, transport, Wi-Fi access, parking, and venue logistics.

Interactive Photo Booth : Allows attendees to capture and share moments instantly, with AI-powered face recognition for gallery searches.

Live Polls & Contests: Ensures continuous engagement, adding interactive fun to the congress experience.

Youth and Startup Focus

The IMC 2025 app has been designed to be especially youth and student-friendly, with features that simplify navigation and provide tailored learning opportunities. By giving young participants exposure to cutting-edge digital platforms, it aims to inspire future innovators and entrepreneurs.

For startups, the application offers exclusive avenues to connect with investors, industry mentors, and policymakers, thereby accelerating collaboration and innovation. This is particularly relevant as India positions itself as a hub for semiconductor design, AI development, 6G research, and IoT applications.

A Global Convergence of Innovation

IMC 2025 is co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). The event is expected to showcase over 1,000 cutting-edge use cases across diverse sectors including:

5G and 6G connectivity

Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing

Cybersecurity solutions

Semiconductor manufacturing

Smart mobility and clean technology

Internet of Things (IoT) applications

By converging industry leaders, policymakers, academia, startups, and global investors, IMC 2025 is poised to be a pivotal event shaping the future of digital transformation in India and beyond.

Registrations Now Open

Registrations for delegates, startups, students, media representatives, and academia are now live at the official portal: www.indiamobilecongress.com.

With the launch of the AI-driven IMC 2025 mobile app, the upcoming congress is set to deliver a truly immersive, intelligent, and accessible experience. By empowering participants with real-time updates, AI-powered recommendations, and interactive engagement tools, the app reaffirms India’s vision of harnessing technology for collaboration, innovation, and global leadership in the digital economy.