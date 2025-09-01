Maratha Quota Stir and Legal Deliberations

Amid ongoing tensions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held discussions with deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar concerning the escalating Maratha quota stir. Activist Manoj Jarange spearheads the movement, staging a hunger strike at Azad Maidan as of August 29, advocating for Kunbi status for Marathas.

This classification under the Other Backward Classes category could enable them to benefit from quota privileges. Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, chairing the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, and retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde, overseeing the committee to verify Kunbi records, were also in attendance.

The Maharashtra government is committed to finding a legally sustainable resolution, even as court rulings disagree on whether Marathas qualify as socially backward and can be classified as Kunbis. Strategizing around these judgments is key to progressing in this contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)