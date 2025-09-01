Left Menu

Maratha Quota Stir and Legal Deliberations

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is addressing the Maratha quota stir led by activist Manoj Jarange. On hunger strike since August 29, Jarange demands Kunbi status for Marathas. Government officials seek a legally viable solution amidst conflicting court judgments on the Marathas' social status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:13 IST
Maratha Quota Stir and Legal Deliberations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing tensions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held discussions with deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar concerning the escalating Maratha quota stir. Activist Manoj Jarange spearheads the movement, staging a hunger strike at Azad Maidan as of August 29, advocating for Kunbi status for Marathas.

This classification under the Other Backward Classes category could enable them to benefit from quota privileges. Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, chairing the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, and retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde, overseeing the committee to verify Kunbi records, were also in attendance.

The Maharashtra government is committed to finding a legally sustainable resolution, even as court rulings disagree on whether Marathas qualify as socially backward and can be classified as Kunbis. Strategizing around these judgments is key to progressing in this contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Star Localmart Expands with DusMinute Acquisition

Star Localmart Expands with DusMinute Acquisition

 India
2
Modulus Alternatives: Leading the Charge in India’s Private Credit Space

Modulus Alternatives: Leading the Charge in India’s Private Credit Space

 India
3
Enhancing Social Security for Mid-Day Meal Workers: RSS Affiliate Engages with Education Minister

Enhancing Social Security for Mid-Day Meal Workers: RSS Affiliate Engages wi...

 India
4
Trump Demands Accountability from Pharma Giants

Trump Demands Accountability from Pharma Giants

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025