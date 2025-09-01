Maratha Quota Stir and Legal Deliberations
The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is addressing the Maratha quota stir led by activist Manoj Jarange. On hunger strike since August 29, Jarange demands Kunbi status for Marathas. Government officials seek a legally viable solution amidst conflicting court judgments on the Marathas' social status.
- Country:
- India
Amid ongoing tensions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held discussions with deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar concerning the escalating Maratha quota stir. Activist Manoj Jarange spearheads the movement, staging a hunger strike at Azad Maidan as of August 29, advocating for Kunbi status for Marathas.
This classification under the Other Backward Classes category could enable them to benefit from quota privileges. Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, chairing the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, and retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde, overseeing the committee to verify Kunbi records, were also in attendance.
The Maharashtra government is committed to finding a legally sustainable resolution, even as court rulings disagree on whether Marathas qualify as socially backward and can be classified as Kunbis. Strategizing around these judgments is key to progressing in this contentious issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manoj Jarange asks Maratha quota protesters to ensure common man in Mumbai does not face inconvenience due to them.
Maratha quota stir: Bombay HC says Manoj Jarange-led protest not peaceful and has violated all conditions.
Over 5 crore people will come to Mumbai if CM Devendra Fadnavis doesn't listen to demand of Marathas: Manoj Jarange.
Maratha Quota Stir Intensifies at Azad Maidan: Jarange's Determination Unwavering
Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange asks supporters to maintain peace, not indulge in hooliganism.