Bosnian Truck Drivers Strike: Demand for Reform in Transport Sector

In a striking show of dissent, Bosnian truck drivers initiated a nationwide protest, blocking the movement of goods as they demanded reform in the transport sector. The protest was staged over grievances of governmental negligence towards transport workers' concerns.

Approximately 600 trucks were stationed near cargo terminals, such as those in Sarajevo and near Croatia and Serbia borders. Although passenger traffic remained unaffected, the transport of goods faced severe disruptions, as stated by Bosnia's motor vehicle club, BIHAMK.

Logistika, representing 47,000 transport sector workers, spearheaded the protests under the slogan 'That's enough,' following failed negotiations with Bosnia's complex government structure. Key issues include excessive taxes and a controversial EU-imposed 90-day stay limit that forces Bosnian drivers to re-register in other EU member states. The government indicated steps to address these challenges are underway, with discussions and protests set to continue.

