Bosnian Truck Drivers Strike: Demand for Reform in Transport Sector

Bosnian truck drivers staged a nationwide strike, halting goods transport to compel the government to address high taxes and restrictive EU regulations. Demanding procedural reforms and excise tax refunds, the protests were organized by Logistika, representing a significant portion of the transport industry. The government acknowledged ongoing negotiations and plans for reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking show of dissent, Bosnian truck drivers initiated a nationwide protest, blocking the movement of goods as they demanded reform in the transport sector. The protest was staged over grievances of governmental negligence towards transport workers' concerns.

Approximately 600 trucks were stationed near cargo terminals, such as those in Sarajevo and near Croatia and Serbia borders. Although passenger traffic remained unaffected, the transport of goods faced severe disruptions, as stated by Bosnia's motor vehicle club, BIHAMK.

Logistika, representing 47,000 transport sector workers, spearheaded the protests under the slogan 'That's enough,' following failed negotiations with Bosnia's complex government structure. Key issues include excessive taxes and a controversial EU-imposed 90-day stay limit that forces Bosnian drivers to re-register in other EU member states. The government indicated steps to address these challenges are underway, with discussions and protests set to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

