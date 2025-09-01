Left Menu

Brazen Daylight Heist: Rs 5 Lakh Looted in Chaibasa

Armed assailants allegedly looted Rs 5 lakh from two petrol station employees in Chaibasa, West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand. The staff were attacked while heading to deposit the money in a bank. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and suspect inside involvement. Victims received treatment at a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:31 IST
In a daring daylight heist, Rs 5 lakh was allegedly stolen by armed attackers from two individuals in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand. They were en route to deposit the amount at a bank.

The victims, identified as Bimlesh Kumar and Sanjay Nandi, who work at a petrol refill station, had just arrived at the state-run bank when they were attacked. After getting off their bike, the assailants assaulted them and made off with the cash.

Authorities, including West Singhbhum SP Rakesh Ranjan, have gathered promising leads from CCTV footage. Meanwhile, the injured employees received prompt medical care and were discharged from Chaibasa Sadar Hospital. Officials suspect possible involvement from insiders.

