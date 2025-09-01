Brazen Daylight Heist: Rs 5 Lakh Looted in Chaibasa

In a daring daylight heist, Rs 5 lakh was allegedly stolen by armed attackers from two individuals in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand. They were en route to deposit the amount at a bank.

The victims, identified as Bimlesh Kumar and Sanjay Nandi, who work at a petrol refill station, had just arrived at the state-run bank when they were attacked. After getting off their bike, the assailants assaulted them and made off with the cash.

Authorities, including West Singhbhum SP Rakesh Ranjan, have gathered promising leads from CCTV footage. Meanwhile, the injured employees received prompt medical care and were discharged from Chaibasa Sadar Hospital. Officials suspect possible involvement from insiders.