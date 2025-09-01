Left Menu

France Hosts 'Coalition of the Willing' for Ukraine Security Talks

France is organizing a meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing,' focusing on security assurances for Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia. The conference, scheduled for Thursday, will feature discussions held in a hybrid format. The initiative seeks to address Russia's continued refusal to engage in peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • France

France is set to convene a crucial meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing' this Thursday, gathering international supporters of Ukraine at a time of heightened geopolitical tension.

The meeting, which will be conducted in a hybrid format, aims to deliberate on providing robust security guarantees for Ukraine.

Significantly, it will also address Russia's steadfast refusal to engage in peace negotiations, a continuing source of regional unease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

