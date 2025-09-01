SA Strengthens West Africa Trade Links After Mission to Nigeria and Ghana

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) has successfully concluded its Outward Selling Mission (OSM) to Nigeria and Ghana, reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to deepening economic ties within West Africa and expanding opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

The mission, which ran from 25–30 August 2025, forms part of the dtic’s broader strategy to position South African companies for cross-border trade and investment opportunities, while also supporting the continent’s wider goals of integration and industrialisation.

Purpose and Structure of the Mission

The weeklong programme included a mix of trade and investment seminars, business-to-business engagements, and site visits in Lagos and Accra. Participating companies — drawn from diverse sectors such as manufacturing, ICT, agro-processing, and infrastructure — were supported through the Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) scheme, a longstanding dtic initiative aimed at helping South African firms access new markets.

According to officials, the mission created a structured platform for companies to:

Introduce their products and services to Nigerian and Ghanaian counterparts.

Explore areas of collaboration and joint ventures .

Gain market insights into the evolving trade environment in West Africa.

Insights from the dtic

Reflecting on the mission, Zanele Sanni, Chief Director of Export Promotion at the dtic, underscored the value of the engagements.

“The Outward Selling Mission has provided South African businesses with important exposure to the Nigerian and Ghanaian markets. The platforms created over the week have allowed the delegation to introduce their products, explore collaboration, and understand the dynamics of two of Africa’s most strategic economies,” she said.

Sanni emphasised that while immediate contracts and investments may take time to materialise, the groundwork laid during the mission is crucial to building long-term partnerships.

“As with all outward missions, the tangible results will become clearer in the coming months as participating companies build on the connections they have made. What is important is that we have taken deliberate steps to deepen our economic ties with two of West Africa’s most strategic partners, and that momentum will carry forward,” she added.

Highlight: Visit to Ghana’s Dawa Industrial Zone

The mission concluded in Ghana with a high-level visit to the Dawa Industrial Zone, one of the country’s flagship industrialisation projects. For South African delegates, the visit demonstrated the scale of opportunities in value-added production and industrial cooperation.

“The Dawa Industrial Zone highlighted Ghana’s commitment to manufacturing and value addition, areas where South African companies have significant expertise to contribute. It presents an ideal platform for future collaboration in industrial development,” Sanni noted.

Strategic Importance of Nigeria and Ghana

Nigeria and Ghana are both regarded as gateways to West Africa — Nigeria as the region’s largest economy and Ghana as a leading hub for AfCFTA implementation, given that the AfCFTA Secretariat is headquartered in Accra.

For South Africa, closer ties with these economies not only support bilateral trade but also open channels into broader West African markets. The mission is therefore part of a longer-term vision to diversify South Africa’s export markets and reduce reliance on traditional trading partners.

Next Steps and Ongoing Support

The dtic confirmed that it will work closely with the South African High Commissions in Nigeria and Ghana to provide follow-up support for participating companies. This will include:

Facilitating further business linkages .

Supporting companies in navigating regulatory frameworks .

Monitoring outcomes to ensure sustainable trade and investment growth.

The dtic’s emphasis is on ensuring that South African companies are not only present in these markets but are able to secure contracts, partnerships, and investments that contribute meaningfully to the country’s broader trade strategy.

Looking Ahead

With AfCFTA gaining momentum across the continent, the dtic views outward missions such as this one as central to expanding South Africa’s trade footprint. As integration deepens, such initiatives are expected to create pathways for South African businesses to access new consumers, participate in regional value chains, and foster stronger economic diplomacy across Africa.