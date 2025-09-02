Tensions Rise in Assam as Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Delegation Visits

A delegation from Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has arrived in Assam's Goalpara district, prompting a pledge from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for stringent police oversight to maintain order.

Led by the organization's president, Mahmood Madani, the seven-member group visits the region as it braces for forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Region elections.

The Sarma administration, persistently under criticism for eviction operations impacting Bengali-speaking Muslims, has removed over 160 sq km of encroached land since 2021, displacing over 50,000 residents.