Tensions Rise in Assam as Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Delegation Visits

A Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation visited Assam's Goalpara district amid tensions over eviction drives. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured strict police monitoring to maintain peace, and highlighted the administration's alertness during the sensitive period ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Region elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-09-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 00:01 IST
A delegation from Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has arrived in Assam's Goalpara district, prompting a pledge from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for stringent police oversight to maintain order.

Led by the organization's president, Mahmood Madani, the seven-member group visits the region as it braces for forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Region elections.

The Sarma administration, persistently under criticism for eviction operations impacting Bengali-speaking Muslims, has removed over 160 sq km of encroached land since 2021, displacing over 50,000 residents.

