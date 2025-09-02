Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Denial of Bail in 2020 Riots Case

The Delhi High Court dismissed the bail request of Tasleem Ahmed in connection with a 'larger conspiracy' related to the February 2020 riots. The case also involves activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam among others. The riots were linked to protests against the CAA and NRC, resulting in significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:48 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Denial of Bail in 2020 Riots Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld the denial of bail for Tasleem Ahmed, accused of being part of a 'larger conspiracy' concerning the riots of February 2020.

A judicial bench composed of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar pronounced the dismissal of the appeal, effectively continuing Ahmed's incarceration.

Ahmed, along with activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code. The allegations suggest their leadership in the disturbances that ensued during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), leading to 53 deaths and injuring over 700 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jeep Accident Claims Two Lives in Dramatic Rescue Effort

Jeep Accident Claims Two Lives in Dramatic Rescue Effort

 India
2
Tension Escalates at Azad Maidan as Police Clear Protest Vehicles

Tension Escalates at Azad Maidan as Police Clear Protest Vehicles

 India
3
Justice Delivered: Tribunal Awards Rs 33.77 Lakh in 2019 Bus Accident Case

Justice Delivered: Tribunal Awards Rs 33.77 Lakh in 2019 Bus Accident Case

 India
4
Putin's Stance on EU Membership and NATO Relations

Putin's Stance on EU Membership and NATO Relations

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025