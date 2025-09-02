Delhi High Court Upholds Denial of Bail in 2020 Riots Case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld the denial of bail for Tasleem Ahmed, accused of being part of a 'larger conspiracy' concerning the riots of February 2020.

A judicial bench composed of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar pronounced the dismissal of the appeal, effectively continuing Ahmed's incarceration.

Ahmed, along with activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code. The allegations suggest their leadership in the disturbances that ensued during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), leading to 53 deaths and injuring over 700 individuals.

