Explosive Social Media: Instigating Digital Riots in Kannur

A social media account named ‘Red Army Kannur’ is under investigation after sharing a video of an explosion, leading to heightened tensions between political activists in Kannur. The local police have registered a case, suspecting an attempt to incite riots following local election-related violence.

Updated: 29-12-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:32 IST
In an unfolding digital controversy, the Kannur Cyber Police have registered a case against a social media account named 'Red Army Kannur,' which allegedly posted a video depicting an explosion. This followed a report by the Kerala Police's Special Branch to the Kannur Commissioner.

The video, shared on the Instagram account, showcased a country-made bomb explosion, stirring interactions from CPI(M) and Muslim League activists. The subsequent comments, threatening in nature, are considered tantamount to incitement to riot, according to the FIR.

This incident emerged in the aftermath of electoral violence between UDF and LDF activists. Authorities are set to collaborate with Meta to identify those managing the account and verify the video's authenticity. The case proceeds under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, aimed at curbing provocation intended to cause a riot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

