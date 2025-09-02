Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Government Enhances Pay and Conditions for Outsourced Employees

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a proposal to improve compensation and service conditions for outsourced employees, offering Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 monthly. The decision includes a three-year appointment, better service conditions, and reserved appointments for various groups. Complaints about wage deposits are also addressed.

Updated: 02-09-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:57 IST
In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a proposal to enhance the remuneration and service conditions for outsourced employees across various departments. The approved monthly honorarium ranges from Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000, ensuring better compensation for these workers.

The initiative, reported by State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, will be executed through the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Service Corporation. This corporation will manage appointments using the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, providing employment for 26 days a month with a three-year term.

The reform also addresses complaints regarding incomplete wage payments and extends reservation benefits to certain groups, ensuring outsourced workers receive fair treatment and the promised benefits promptly instead of fees often being withheld by service providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

