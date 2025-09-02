Left Menu

President Murmu Lauds AIISH Mysuru at Diamond Jubilee, Calls It Hub of Excellence

In her keynote address, President Murmu congratulated AIISH for its remarkable contributions to healthcare, education, and research in the field of speech and hearing sciences.

As AIISH enters its seventh decade, the President urged the institute to continue advancing its work in digital health, tele-audiology, inclusive education, and community outreach. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu yesterday graced the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) at Mysuru, Karnataka. The event was attended by key dignitaries including Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, Shri Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Smt. Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka’s Health Minister, and Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Member of Parliament, Mysore.

President’s Address

In her keynote address, President Murmu congratulated AIISH for its remarkable contributions to healthcare, education, and research in the field of speech and hearing sciences. “It gives me immense pleasure to be present among all of you at the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of this prestigious institution, which has made significant contributions in the fields of education, medical, and research in speech and hearing,” she said.

She extended her appreciation to the institute’s past and present directors, faculty, staff, and students for their dedication in diagnosing, treating, and rehabilitating patients with communication disorders. The President noted that AIISH has emerged as a centre of excellence in South Asia and the South East Asia region.

Legacy of AIISH

Established in 1965, AIISH is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Over the decades, it has evolved into a premier institute for:

  • Human resource development through diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and postdoctoral fellowship programmes.

  • Clinical services, providing diagnosis and treatment to patients with speech, language, and hearing impairments.

  • Research and innovation in communication disorders.

  • Public education and extension services to raise awareness and build community support.

AIISH was founded with the mission to provide care and rehabilitation to those affected by communication disorders. Today, it caters not only to individuals but also extends support to families, enabling holistic rehabilitation.

National and Regional Importance

AIISH holds a unique place in South Asia as one of the few specialized institutions addressing communication disorders on a large scale. Its research and clinical work have significantly influenced policy-making, training, and healthcare delivery in India.

The institute’s expertise spans audiology, speech-language pathology, clinical psychology, special education, and early intervention programmes. Its work has been critical in addressing conditions such as speech delays, stuttering, cleft palate-related disorders, voice disorders, and hearing impairment.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Alongside the President, the celebration was marked by the presence of senior officials including Ms. V. Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary, MoHFW, officers of the state and central government, faculty members, and students.

The participation of national and state leaders reflected the government’s recognition of AIISH as a pioneer in public health and rehabilitation sciences.

Looking Ahead

As AIISH enters its seventh decade, the President urged the institute to continue advancing its work in digital health, tele-audiology, inclusive education, and community outreach. She emphasized the importance of addressing challenges such as accessibility in rural areas, affordability of treatment, and early diagnosis of communication disorders.

She reaffirmed that institutions like AIISH play a crucial role in building a healthier, inclusive, and empowered India, particularly in supporting those with special needs and ensuring no citizen is left behind in the country’s development journey.

 

