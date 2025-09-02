Left Menu

Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has capped stamp duty and registration fees for partition deeds at Rs 5,000, reducing high costs that previously deterred property division. This move aims to lower litigation, encourage amicable settlements, and enhance market availability, despite an initial revenue loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:53 IST
Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at alleviating financial burdens on families, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has sanctioned a new cap on stamp duty and registration fees for property division deeds. The cap is now set at Rs 5,000, a stark contrast to the earlier system that imposed a 4 per cent stamp duty and 1 per cent registration fee on the property's value.

This policy shift is anticipated to alleviate the congestion of unresolved property disputes in civil and revenue courts by removing the high costs that previously deterred families from registering their partition deeds. The change is projected to ease litigation, facilitate smoother settlements, and keep land and revenue records updated, ultimately making properties more accessible in the market.

Although the state government foresees an initial revenue dip amounting to Rs 5.58 crore in stamp duty and Rs 80.67 lakh in registration fees, it is optimistic about recovering the loss through increased registration volumes. Similar initiatives in states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh have yielded positive results, reinforcing the belief that the new regulation will bolster legal certainty and family harmony in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

 India
2
AI Revolution in Drug Testing: Cutting Costs and Timelines

AI Revolution in Drug Testing: Cutting Costs and Timelines

 Global
3
NATO Ramps Up Measures Against Russian Jamming Threats

NATO Ramps Up Measures Against Russian Jamming Threats

 Luxembourg
4
Supreme Court Questions High Court's Decision on Pansare Murder Case

Supreme Court Questions High Court's Decision on Pansare Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025