Delhi Braces for Yamuna Floods: Government Activates Emergency Preparedness

With the Yamuna River breaching the evacuation mark, Delhi's government has instigated a comprehensive flood preparedness plan to safeguard its citizens. The program involves deploying 58 boats, 675 life jackets, and 82 mobile pumps as floodwaters have entered low-lying areas of the national capital.

Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control minister, Parvesh Verma, convened with district officials to enhance flood response strategies as water levels rose. Verma emphasized the deployment of officers and engineers for 24-hour duty, ensuring vigilant observation from barrages to pumping stations.

In addition to equipment pre-positioning, the focus remains on real-time monitoring of water discharges from key barrages. Local authorities have been tasked with ongoing patrols and evacuation readiness, aiming to mitigate the impact on flood-prone zones like the Najafgarh basin.