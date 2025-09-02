Left Menu

Delhi Braces for Yamuna Floods: Government Activates Emergency Preparedness

The Delhi government has launched an emergency flood preparedness plan in response to the Yamuna River breaching the evacuation mark. Measures include deploying boats, life jackets, and mobile pumps, with officials on alert to protect citizens. Continuous monitoring and coordination aim to address potential flooding effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:59 IST
Delhi Braces for Yamuna Floods: Government Activates Emergency Preparedness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With the Yamuna River breaching the evacuation mark, Delhi's government has instigated a comprehensive flood preparedness plan to safeguard its citizens. The program involves deploying 58 boats, 675 life jackets, and 82 mobile pumps as floodwaters have entered low-lying areas of the national capital.

Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control minister, Parvesh Verma, convened with district officials to enhance flood response strategies as water levels rose. Verma emphasized the deployment of officers and engineers for 24-hour duty, ensuring vigilant observation from barrages to pumping stations.

In addition to equipment pre-positioning, the focus remains on real-time monitoring of water discharges from key barrages. Local authorities have been tasked with ongoing patrols and evacuation readiness, aiming to mitigate the impact on flood-prone zones like the Najafgarh basin.

TRENDING

1
Stalled Wheat Diplomacy: Russia's Quest for the Chinese Market

Stalled Wheat Diplomacy: Russia's Quest for the Chinese Market

 Global
2
Bhutan's PM Tobgay Visits India to Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

Bhutan's PM Tobgay Visits India to Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

 India
3
Delhi's Monsoon Miracle: Breaking Rainfall Records

Delhi's Monsoon Miracle: Breaking Rainfall Records

 India
4
Maharashtra's Maratha-Kunbi Caste Certification Initiative

Maharashtra's Maratha-Kunbi Caste Certification Initiative

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025