Nagaland's Struggle Against Protected Area Permits: A Cultural Dilemma

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio opposes the Protected Area Permit (PAP) and Free Movement Regime (FMR) restrictions along the India-Myanmar border. Emphasizing unique socio-cultural ties, the state government urges the Centre for exemption. Restrictions could strain cross-border tribal relations and affect tourism dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio addressed the Assembly, expressing his opposition to the Protected Area Permit (PAP) and Free Movement Regime (FMR) restrictions along the Indo-Myanmar border. He appealed to the Centre to exempt Nagaland from these restrictions, emphasizing the state's unique socio-cultural realities.

In February 2024, the Centre ended the FMR, which previously allowed residents near the border to cross without a visa. Responding to concerns by NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon, Rio noted that the PAP and FMR restrictions were re-imposed in Northeastern states like Nagaland, citing ongoing unrest and insurgent activities.

The Nagaland cabinet unanimously opposed these restrictions, arguing they divide Naga tribes and discourage tourism. The state government has urged the Union Home Ministry to reconsider, stressing Nagaland's peaceful environment and asserting that adequate tourist regulation measures are in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

