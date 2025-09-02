Nagaland's Struggle Against Protected Area Permits: A Cultural Dilemma

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio addressed the Assembly, expressing his opposition to the Protected Area Permit (PAP) and Free Movement Regime (FMR) restrictions along the Indo-Myanmar border. He appealed to the Centre to exempt Nagaland from these restrictions, emphasizing the state's unique socio-cultural realities.

In February 2024, the Centre ended the FMR, which previously allowed residents near the border to cross without a visa. Responding to concerns by NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon, Rio noted that the PAP and FMR restrictions were re-imposed in Northeastern states like Nagaland, citing ongoing unrest and insurgent activities.

The Nagaland cabinet unanimously opposed these restrictions, arguing they divide Naga tribes and discourage tourism. The state government has urged the Union Home Ministry to reconsider, stressing Nagaland's peaceful environment and asserting that adequate tourist regulation measures are in place.

