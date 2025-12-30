Judicial Intervention Sought in Racial Violence Against Northeastern Citizens
A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking judicial intervention against racial discrimination and violence faced by citizens from northeastern states. The motion follows the fatal assault on Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura. The plea demands systemic reforms to address racial crimes in India.
- Country:
- India
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been submitted to the Supreme Court, urging judicial action to tackle the ongoing issue of racial discrimination and violence against people from India's northeastern states.
The PIL was filed in response to the tragic killing of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura. Anjel was brutally attacked in Dehradun, leading to widespread calls for the punishment of the perpetrators.
The plea demands the establishment of a commission to address racial crimes and seeks educational initiatives to counteract racism, highlighting the lack of mechanisms within India's justice system to recognize racially motivated crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
