PM Modi to Inaugurate India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, Global CEOs Attend

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and deliver the keynote address at the Global Maritime CEO Forum during India Maritime Week 2025, scheduled to be held in Mumbai from October 27–31, 2025.

Describing the event as a “historic opportunity to showcase India’s maritime strength to the world,” Sonowal revealed that participation is expected from over 100 countries and more than 100,000 stakeholders, making it one of the largest maritime gatherings in the world.

India’s Maritime Leadership

Sonowal highlighted that Prime Minister Modi’s presence will reaffirm India’s global maritime leadership at a time when the sector is undergoing rapid transformation. “India Maritime Week will not only be a confluence of ideas, but a confluence of confidence. The way Prime Minister Modi has guided our maritime vision, the world now looks at India as a trusted partner and a rising maritime power,” he said.

Major Boost for the Northeast

In a key development, Sonowal announced that two luxury cruise ships are being built with an investment of ₹250 crore at the Hooghly Cochin Shipyard, Howrah, for deployment on the Brahmaputra River by 2027. This initiative will expand river tourism in Assam under the Cruise Bharat Mission.

He also detailed major investments of over ₹1,000 crore in inland waterway infrastructure in the Northeast:

₹239 crore ship repair facility at Pandu , to be completed by 2026.

₹180 crore dedicated approach road linking NH-27 to Pandu Port , operational by September 2025.

₹299 crore for new tourist jetties at Guijan, Neamati, Bishwanath Ghat, and Silghat.

₹188 crore Regional Centre of Excellence at Dibrugarh, to train 5,000 maritime professionals.

“The Brahmaputra is not just a river, it is our lifeline. By building cruise terminals, repair facilities, and skill centres, we are unlocking the full potential of this mighty river,” Sonowal said.

Transformative Maritime Reforms

Since 2014, India’s maritime sector has undergone sweeping reforms through Sagarmala, the Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030, and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision (MAKV) 2047.

Key achievements highlighted include:

Port capacity nearly doubled, with 1,600 MMT cargo handling capacity .

Average port turnaround time reduced to 22 hours .

Operational waterways expanded from 5 in 2014 to 30 today .

Cargo movement on inland waterways increased from 18 MMT (2013–14) to 145 MMT in 2024–25.

The Harit Sagar policy and Harit Nauka initiative are leading India’s green maritime transition, promoting clean fuels, renewable energy, and eco-friendly vessels. The Jalvahak Scheme, launched in 2024, incentivizes long-haul cargo transport on National Waterways 1, 2, and 16 via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route with up to 35% reimbursement of operating costs.

Cruise Bharat Mission

Launched in 2024, the Cruise Bharat Mission envisions:

100 river cruise terminals ,

10 sea cruise terminals ,

5 marinas ,

Doubling passenger numbers by 2029.

Currently, 25 river cruise vessels operate on national waterways, including 14 on the Brahmaputra. Sonowal noted that the Ganga river cruise was recently ranked among the world’s top 10 by Forbes, and expressed confidence that Assam is poised to become a global river cruise destination.

India Maritime Week – A ₹1 Trillion Opportunity

India Maritime Week 2025 will showcase investment opportunities worth nearly ₹1 trillion across shipbuilding clusters, port-led connectivity, coastal community development, and green logistics.

“This is the decade of maritime resurgence for India,” Sonowal declared. “By 2047, our goal is to handle 10,000 MMT of EXIM cargo and 500 MMT through inland waterways. India will be among the world’s top five shipbuilding nations and command a 20% share in global ship recycling.”

A Call to Stakeholders

Concluding his address at the Water Voyage Northeast 2025 conference in Guwahati, Sonowal invited global and domestic stakeholders to actively participate in Mumbai’s flagship event.

“India Maritime Week 2025 is not just an event, it is a movement. It is about shaping a maritime India that is globally competitive, digitally empowered, environmentally sustainable, and socially inclusive. I invite the world to join us in this voyage of confidence, commerce, and connectivity,” he said.