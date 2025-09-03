Left Menu

Poland Activates Air Defense Amid Russian Strikes

Polish and allied aircraft mobilized to secure Polish airspace as Russia attacked Western Ukraine. The Polish armed forces reported heightened air defense readiness. The alert followed Russian missile and drone attacks, with all Ukraine under air raid warnings according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 07:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 07:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Polish armed forces activated their aircraft, alongside allied support, to safeguard Polish airspace following Russian airstrikes near Western Ukraine's border with Poland. This move highlights ongoing tensions and underscores Poland's commitment to national security.

The operational command of the Polish military announced that heightened air defense measures, including ground-based systems and radar reconnaissance, have reached their peak readiness. These measures came in response to Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian territories.

At 0140 GMT, the entire Ukrainian nation was under air raid alerts as the Ukrainian Air Force reported incoming Russian missiles and drone threats. This continued escalation has regional implications, emphasizing the volatile relationship between Russia and its neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

