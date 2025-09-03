Pink Protesters Demand Reform in Indonesia Amid Unrest

In Jakarta, hundreds of women donning pink took to the streets to protest against lawmakers' benefits and police violence. The demonstrators wielded brooms, a representation of their desire to reform the system and cleanse it of corruption, as President Prabowo Subianto departed for a military event in China.

The protests intensified after a police vehicle fatally struck a motorcycle taxi driver, leading to nationwide unrest. Rights groups report at least 10 fatalities amidst the chaos, with incidents of looting and rioting further highlighting the turmoil. The Alliance of Indonesian Women, a coalition advocating for peaceful demonstrations, warned against potential governmental repercussions.

President Subianto, who initially postponed his trip to China, resumed the journey after signs of stabilization emerged. Meanwhile, the National Commission on Human Rights and the United Nations have urged probes into the handling of these protests, particularly concerning allegations of excessive force by the authorities.