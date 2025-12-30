BJP Faces Backlash from Brahmin Lawmakers: Internal Strife Over Community Meetings
The Samajwadi Party and Congress accused BJP of disrespecting Brahmins after an informal meeting of Brahmin MLAs led to a strong warning from Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary. The opposition claims dissatisfaction among Brahmin representatives, while BJP insists on party discipline and unity.
The Samajwadi Party and the Congress have jointly criticized the BJP for allegedly disrespecting Brahmins following an internal meeting of Brahmin BJP MLAs in Lucknow. The controversy erupted after Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary issued a stern warning over the gathering of the legislators.
The meeting, which took place at the residence of BJP MLA Panchanand Pathak, saw participation from about 40 Brahmin lawmakers, sparking claims from opposition parties that the BJP has marginalized the community. Samajwadi Party MLC Ashutosh Sinha argued that the BJP has historically demeaned Brahmins.
Meanwhile, the BJP maintains that the meeting was informal and that any similar future gatherings that contradict the party's constitutional traditions will be deemed indiscipline. Opposition parties continue to leverage the incident to highlight their grievances, suggesting it reflects broader issues within the BJP's treatment of the Brahmin community.
