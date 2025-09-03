Delhi High Court Demands Timely EV Subsidy Disbursal
In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court has mandated the Delhi government to swiftly process and disburse electric vehicle subsidies. The court emphasized that procedural hurdles should not impede timely payment, highlighting the importance of the 2020 policy in promoting clean mobility and supporting consumers.
In a decisive move, the Delhi High Court has instructed the local government to expedite the release of promised electric vehicle subsidies, emphasizing that delays due to bureaucratic procedures are unjustifiable.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed their view that the absence of a defined timeline in the 2020 Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy is not a valid reason for withholding payments.
The court ordered the transport department to establish a dedicated bank account to facilitate the swift disbursal of subsidies, following a plea from the Jan Seva Welfare Society that highlighted the adverse impacts on thousands of affected individuals who purchased EVs based on the promise of financial support.