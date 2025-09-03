Delhi High Court Demands Timely EV Subsidy Disbursal

In a decisive move, the Delhi High Court has instructed the local government to expedite the release of promised electric vehicle subsidies, emphasizing that delays due to bureaucratic procedures are unjustifiable.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed their view that the absence of a defined timeline in the 2020 Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy is not a valid reason for withholding payments.

The court ordered the transport department to establish a dedicated bank account to facilitate the swift disbursal of subsidies, following a plea from the Jan Seva Welfare Society that highlighted the adverse impacts on thousands of affected individuals who purchased EVs based on the promise of financial support.