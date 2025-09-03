President Murmu Urges Lifelong Learning at Central University of Tamil Nadu Convocation

President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) at Thiruvarur today, delivering an inspiring address that highlighted the importance of academic excellence, social responsibility, and lifelong learning in shaping the future of India.

CUTN Praised for Academic Standards and Social Commitment

In her speech, the President lauded the Central University of Tamil Nadu for maintaining high standards of academics and nurturing an environment that stimulates intellectual curiosity and critical thinking. She commended the University for extending the benefits of learning to a wider section of society through its extension education programmes, making education more inclusive and impactful.

The President made special mention of CUTN’s efforts to uplift marginalized communities, particularly through initiatives like the Community College and the Dr. Ambedkar Centre for Excellence. These centres, she said, are helping create pathways of opportunity for disadvantaged groups, linking individual growth with collective social development.

Linking Education to Society and Ecology

Smt. Murmu emphasized that education must not remain limited to individual achievement but must also be directed towards societal benefit. She called upon the University’s stakeholders—faculty, researchers, and students—to collaborate with industry, harnessing science and technology for the greater good of humanity.

The President particularly underlined the importance of enriching nature and protecting ecology. In her view, educational institutions must orient their research and innovations towards sustainable solutions that ensure both economic growth and ecological preservation.

Lifelong Learning as the Key to Relevance

Highlighting the timeless value of lifelong learning, President Murmu reminded students that “being a student is a lifelong affair.” Drawing on the example of Mahatma Gandhi, she pointed out how the Father of the Nation continuously pursued knowledge—whether it was learning languages like Tamil and Bangla, studying scriptures such as the Gita, or acquiring practical skills like making sandals and spinning the Charkha.

She encouraged graduates to keep their sense of wonder alive, stressing that curiosity is the foundation of continuous learning. Such an attitude, she said, would ensure that their skills remain relevant and in demand, regardless of changing times.

Preparing for a Rapidly Changing World

The President also reflected on the profound changes brought about by the internet revolution in the past two decades, which gave rise to professions that were unimaginable before. She cautioned that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Industrial Revolution 4.0 would bring even more transformative changes to the nature of work.

In this dynamic environment, she said, adaptability and continuous skill development would determine who becomes the leaders of tomorrow. She advised students to embrace change, learn new skills, and innovate in order to remain future-ready.

Ethics and Sensitivity as Core Values

Reaffirming the University’s mission to build “a strong character and nurture a value-based transparent work ethic,” President Murmu expressed confidence that the graduates of CUTN would carry forward these principles into their professional and personal lives. She said that extending ethical values beyond the workplace to all aspects of life would develop in them the sensitivity and empathy needed in today’s society.

Looking Ahead

The President concluded by urging students to not only pursue excellence but also remain committed to social responsibility, ethical values, and sustainable development. Her words served as a reminder that education is not only a tool for personal success but also a powerful force for national transformation.

The 10th convocation thus marked not only a celebration of academic milestones but also a reaffirmation of the University’s role in producing responsible, ethical, and adaptable citizens for a rapidly changing world.