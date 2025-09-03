Delhi Government Expands Financial Autonomy of Top Bureaucrats

In a significant move, the Delhi government has granted extended financial autonomy to its top bureaucrats, revising the powers delegated to heads of departments (HoDs) and administrative secretaries. This revision allows them to sanction larger sums for office essentials, vehicle hire, and IT-related purchases, enhancing their decision-making abilities.

A finance department memorandum confirms that financial authorizations see no increase in caps for government work and project sanctioning, maintaining Rs 10 crore and Rs 50 crore thresholds for HoDs and secretaries, respectively, as established in 2019.

The revision also provides administrative secretaries with comprehensive control over contingent and legal expenditures. While bureaucrats cannot purchase new vehicles, secretaries are empowered to replace condemned ones, adhering to Staff Car rules. These changes aim to streamline administrative processes within the government framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)