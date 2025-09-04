Nepali Language Integration Boosts Telecom Accessibility in Sikkim

In a new directive, the Department of Telecommunications has mandated that all telecom service providers in Sikkim incorporate the Nepali language into their customer communications. This initiative aims to bridge communication gaps and increase accessibility for local subscribers.

According to the notification, service providers must ensure that their Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), SMS, call center support, and other customer-related communications adopt Nepali as a language option. They have been given a 30-day deadline to implement these changes.

The memorandum has been sent to all Unified License holders and internet service providers across Sikkim. A state government official noted that this move would ensure essential information is conveyed in a widely spoken and officially recognized language, providing more convenience to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)