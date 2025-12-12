Left Menu

Centre issues draft OTT accessibility guidelines for persons with hearing, visual impairment

The draft guidelines were issued for public consultation on 7 October 2025, marking a significant step toward making digital entertainment more inclusive.

By extending similar principles to OTT platforms, the government aims to ensure consistency in accessibility standards across both traditional and digital media. Image Credit: ChatGPT
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released draft Guidelines for Accessibility of Content on Platforms of Publishers of Online Curated Content (OTT Platforms) to enhance access for persons with hearing and visual impairments. The draft guidelines were issued for public consultation on 7 October 2025, marking a significant step toward making digital entertainment more inclusive.

The proposed guidelines have been framed in line with constitutional guarantees under Article 14, which ensures equality before the law, and India’s international obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD). They are also aligned with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, and the Code of Ethics prescribed under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, notified under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

According to the Ministry, the draft guidelines aim to ensure that audio-visual content available on OTT platforms is accessible to users with hearing and visual impairments through measures such as subtitles, closed captions, audio descriptions, and other assistive features. These measures are intended to promote equal participation in the digital media ecosystem and reduce barriers faced by persons with disabilities in accessing online curated content.

The draft framework also proposes a two-phase implementation schedule to allow platforms adequate time to adopt and integrate accessibility features. This phased approach is designed to balance inclusivity goals with practical considerations related to technology, infrastructure, and content adaptation.

The Ministry highlighted that accessibility in broadcast media is not a new initiative. In September 2019, it had already issued Accessibility Standards for Persons with Disabilities in Television Programmes for the Hearing Impaired. Part 12 of these standards stipulates that accessibility services should be implemented in a phased manner, beginning with the public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, and subsequently extended to private broadcasters and private news channels.

By extending similar principles to OTT platforms, the government aims to ensure consistency in accessibility standards across both traditional and digital media. The initiative reflects the growing importance of OTT platforms as a primary source of entertainment and information for millions of viewers across the country.

This information was shared by the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr L. Murugan, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. The response was provided to questions raised by Smt. Sangeeta Yadav, Dr Medha Vishram Kulkarni, and Shri Deepak Prakash.

The Ministry has invited stakeholders, including OTT platforms, disability rights organisations, content creators, and the general public, to submit their feedback during the consultation period. The inputs received will be considered before finalising the guidelines, with the objective of creating a more inclusive and accessible digital media environment in India.

