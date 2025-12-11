Left Menu

Uttarakhand Launches 'Meri Yojana' Portal to Promote Scheme Accessibility

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the 'Meri Yojana' portal to facilitate citizen access to welfare schemes. The initiative includes multiple publications detailing state and central government programs, focusing on transparency, direct benefit transfers, and local economic development through initiatives like 'One District, Two Products'.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 'Meri Yojana' portal during a session at the IRDT Auditorium to make welfare schemes more accessible. The session also reviewed the 'Meri Yojana' books by the Programme Implementation Department, which aim to inform citizens about central and state government programs.

The Chief Minister emphasized a modern work culture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting transparency and direct benefit transfers. The state government is focused on simplifying processes to deliver social welfare benefits swiftly and effectively. Initiatives are underway to enhance infrastructure while supporting programs like 'Vocal for Local'.

Efforts to boost the local economy are in full swing through the 'One District, Two Products' initiative, promoting Uttarakhand's traditional items on national and international platforms. The state government continues to make strides in tourism and local craftsmanship, encouraging partnerships that bolster the regional economy.

