Supreme Court Highlights Implementation Issues in Pharma Marketing Norms

The Supreme Court addressed the challenge of enforcing existing norms on the marketing practices of pharmaceutical companies. The plea filed sought a unified code to prevent unethical practices, highlighting the need for effective implementation of regulations already in place.

Updated: 04-09-2025 15:13 IST
The Supreme Court expressed concerns over the implementation of existing pharmaceutical marketing norms during a hearing on calls for a uniform code to govern industry practices. The court recognized the presence of statutory regulations but questioned their practical enforcement. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta highlighted the need for effective execution.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, argued that the plea had become irrelevant due to the statutory regime established by the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024. However, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal pointed out that the new regime must not remain a 'toothless tiger' and called for its active enforcement.

The case, involving a plea by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India, emphasized the ethical concerns tied to pharmaceutical marketing practices. It underscored how current guidelines fail to bind drug companies despite strict regulations for doctors, leading to unethical marketing practices. The court scheduled the next hearing for October 7.

