Russian Divorce Drama: Potanin's Billion-Dollar Showdown

Vladimir Potanin's ex-wife, Natalia Potanina, can pursue a multi-billion dollar claim for 50% of his stake in Nornickel following a London Court of Appeal ruling. The case includes claims for dividends and luxury property. Potanina initially received less than 1% of assets post-divorce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:38 IST
Vladimir Potanin's ex-wife, Natalia Potanina, has won the right to pursue a claim for half of his stake in Nornickel in a potential multi-billion-dollar divorce case. London's Court of Appeal overruled a previous judgement, marking a significant legal turn in one of the highest-value divorce cases on record.

Potanina is seeking 50% of Potanin's shares in Norilsk Nickel, a leading palladium and nickel producer, following their 2014 divorce. She also claims 50% of dividends since their separation and a high-end Russian property valued at $150 million. Potanina argued she received less than 1% of their total marital assets, while Potanin insists she got $84 million.

The case was initially dismissed by London's High Court, citing divorce tourism concerns. However, the Court of Appeal stated that Potanina had largely cut her ties with Russia, underscoring the disparity between her settlements in Russian courts and potential outcomes in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

