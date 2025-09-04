Left Menu

Kejriwal Leads Relief Efforts Amid Yamuna Floods in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the AAP, urged party members to assist in relief operations as Delhi faces severe flooding due to the Yamuna's rising water levels. Relief camps have been established, and officials are working to address various challenges, including security, food, and sanitation issues.

In response to the alarming rise in the Yamuna's water levels, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has called on party workers to support ongoing rescue and relief operations across flooded areas in Delhi. The water levels have breached critical marks, necessitating evacuations and emergency measures.

During Kejriwal's earlier tenure as Chief Minister, Delhi faced similar challenges when the Yamuna reached unprecedented heights in 2023. The crisis has impacted several low-lying communities, displacing many families. Authorities have set up relief camps to provide shelter and basic necessities to those affected.

Senior leaders, including AAP's Atishi and MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Punardeep Singh Sawhney, are actively assisting in relief operations. They are ensuring essential services like food, water, and security are available at the relief centers, while addressing ongoing issues like sanitation and security to mitigate inconvenience for displaced residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

