Kejriwal Leads Relief Efforts Amid Yamuna Floods in Delhi

In response to the alarming rise in the Yamuna's water levels, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has called on party workers to support ongoing rescue and relief operations across flooded areas in Delhi. The water levels have breached critical marks, necessitating evacuations and emergency measures.

During Kejriwal's earlier tenure as Chief Minister, Delhi faced similar challenges when the Yamuna reached unprecedented heights in 2023. The crisis has impacted several low-lying communities, displacing many families. Authorities have set up relief camps to provide shelter and basic necessities to those affected.

Senior leaders, including AAP's Atishi and MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Punardeep Singh Sawhney, are actively assisting in relief operations. They are ensuring essential services like food, water, and security are available at the relief centers, while addressing ongoing issues like sanitation and security to mitigate inconvenience for displaced residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)