Transnet Hails Arrests and Convictions in Copper Cable Theft Crackdown

Transnet has welcomed a series of arrests and convictions that mark a significant breakthrough in the fight against copper cable theft and related infrastructure crimes that have long plagued South Africa’s transport and logistics networks.

The state-owned company confirmed that law enforcement agencies, working closely with its security teams, have intensified operations to dismantle criminal syndicates targeting essential infrastructure, resulting in major recoveries and convictions in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

Gauteng: R3 Million Copper Bust

In a major intelligence-driven operation, a multidisciplinary team raided an unregistered scrapyard in De Deur, Gauteng, where they discovered copper cable worth an estimated R3 million.

Alongside the haul of stolen copper, police seized homemade stoves allegedly used to burn cable insulation — a common method employed by syndicates to disguise the origin of stolen infrastructure.

The operation resulted in the arrest of five suspects, who are set to appear before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on charges including:

Possession of stolen infrastructure

Dealing in second-hand goods without a license

Contravention of the Immigration Act

Preliminary investigations confirmed that the stolen cable belonged to Transnet.

Gqeberha: 21 Suspects Nabbed at Transnet Depot

In a separate incident earlier this week, 21 suspects were arrested at a Transnet depot in Swartkops, Gqeberha.

Security personnel on duty spotted intruders and immediately alerted the South African Police Service (SAPS). The suspects were apprehended while in possession of bags filled with:

Copper bus bars

Transformers

Electrical switches

Copper and electrical cables

The estimated value of the stolen infrastructure was R350 000.

Eastern Cape: Heavy Sentences for Copper Thieves

Transnet also applauded the conviction and sentencing of three criminals linked to a 2021 copper theft incident in the Stormberg area, following an intelligence-led investigation by the Komani-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) unit.

The suspects were prosecuted by the Molteno Regional Court on 27 August 2025 for:

Theft of copper cables

Possession of stolen copper

Contravention of the Immigration Act

The court handed down 15 years’ imprisonment for theft and possession, plus an additional three months for immigration breaches, to each suspect.

Transnet Applauds Collaboration

Michelle Phillips, Transnet Group Chief Executive, hailed these successes as proof that multi-agency collaboration is turning the tide against syndicates undermining South Africa’s critical infrastructure.

“Our work is beginning to make serious inroads in dismantling the destructive criminal syndicates targeting essential infrastructure. We will continue to focus on fighting crimes which are responsible for the destruction of our essential infrastructure,” Phillips said.

Transnet credited the successes to strong partnerships with:

SAPS and the Hawks

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

State Security Agency (SSA)

Eskom

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA)

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

A National Security Priority

Copper cable theft has been described by both government and business leaders as a national security and economic crisis, causing billions in losses, service interruptions, and damage to the economy.

The latest arrests and convictions highlight the growing resolve of state-owned entities, law enforcement, and the justice system to tackle the scourge.

For Transnet, these victories represent more than criminal cases — they are part of a broader effort to safeguard rail, port, and energy infrastructure critical to South Africa’s economic recovery and stability.