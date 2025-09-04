Delhi Police Crack Theft and Snatching Cases with Arrest of Five
Delhi Police arrested five men in west Delhi's Nangloi, solving 10 theft and mobile phone snatching cases. Recovered items include 15 mobiles, homemade pistol, and two two-wheelers. Ankit, with a criminal history, was apprehended with Joginder, Akash, Akbar, and Rahul. Investigations continue.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police announced the resolution of at least 10 theft and mobile phone snatching cases after detaining five individuals in separate operations within west Delhi's Nangloi area.
The arrested suspects identified as Ankit, Joginder, Akash, Akbar, and Rahul were found in possession of 15 stolen mobile phones, a country-made pistol, a knife, and two stolen two-wheelers.
A police spokesperson noted that Ankit recently released from jail on August 23, has a history of 15 criminal cases. The operations took place on September 3 in two separate incidents led by local police teams.
