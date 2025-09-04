Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates for Dedicated NIA Courts to Expedite Justice

The Supreme Court emphasized the urgency of establishing dedicated NIA courts to expedite trials of heinous crimes. It noted that delays allow criminals to hijack the justice system and compel courts to grant bail. Discussions between the Centre and states to create such courts are ongoing.

New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:34 IST
  India

The Supreme Court has stressed the critical need for dedicated NIA courts to expedite the trials of heinous crimes, highlighting how delays empower hardened criminals to manipulate the justice system and secure bail.

In a hearing led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, the Court emphasized the societal benefits of time-bound trials. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhatti updated the bench that deliberations with states to establish these specialized courts are underway, with a decision expected soon.

The Supreme Court indicated that while the Centre should ensure necessary budget allocations, the states should facilitate the establishment of such courts to prevent further delays in justice delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

