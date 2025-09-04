Left Menu

Fake Crime Branch Officer Nabbed for Extortion

A 37-year-old man, Dilip Kumar Shukla, was arrested for posing as a crime branch officer and attempting to extort Rs 20,000 from a trader by claiming the trader's son was involved in a drugs case. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:46 IST
Fake Crime Branch Officer Nabbed for Extortion
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old individual has been apprehended for impersonating a crime branch official to extort Rs 20,000 from a local trader, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The suspect, Dilip Kumar Shukla from Tulsi Patti village, was caught on Wednesday while trying to collect the sum from Shamim of Sarai Gali in Gopiganj, officials reported.

Shukla allegedly asserted that the trader's son's name was linked to a drug case and demanded the payout to 'clear his name'. A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed for further probes, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgarian Aviation Probe into GPS Jam Scare on EU President's Flight

Bulgarian Aviation Probe into GPS Jam Scare on EU President's Flight

 Bulgaria
2
Sports Blitz: Anisimova Shines at U.S. Open

Sports Blitz: Anisimova Shines at U.S. Open

 Global
3
Contentious Land Acquisition in Karnataka: Government Proceeds Amidst Protests

Contentious Land Acquisition in Karnataka: Government Proceeds Amidst Protes...

 India
4
Nagaland Health Workers' Regularisation Halted Amid Court Directive

Nagaland Health Workers' Regularisation Halted Amid Court Directive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025