Disabled Youth Arrested for Jharkhand Double Murder Amid Marriage Rejection

A disabled youth, Lokesh Murmu, was arrested for allegedly murdering an elderly couple in retribution for rejecting his marriage proposal to their daughter, citing his disability and unemployment. The special investigation team used technical methods to track down Murmu, leading to his arrest in Pakur.

In a shocking case from Jharkhand's Dumka district, police have arrested Lokesh Murmu, a disabled youth accused of murdering an elderly couple and injuring their two daughters.

The arrest was the result of focused efforts by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Shikaripara SDPO Bijay Mahato, who used technical surveillance techniques to trace Murmu.

According to Dumka SP Pitamber Singh Kherwar, Murmu killed the couple after they refused his marriage proposal to their daughter, allegedly humiliating him for his disability and unemployment. Murmu confessed to the crime upon arrest.

