Disabled Youth Arrested for Jharkhand Double Murder Amid Marriage Rejection

In a shocking case from Jharkhand's Dumka district, police have arrested Lokesh Murmu, a disabled youth accused of murdering an elderly couple and injuring their two daughters.

The arrest was the result of focused efforts by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Shikaripara SDPO Bijay Mahato, who used technical surveillance techniques to trace Murmu.

According to Dumka SP Pitamber Singh Kherwar, Murmu killed the couple after they refused his marriage proposal to their daughter, allegedly humiliating him for his disability and unemployment. Murmu confessed to the crime upon arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)