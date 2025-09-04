Left Menu

Highway Talks: Kuki Zo Council Clarifies Stance Amidst Ethnic Tensions

The Kuki Zo Council clarified that National Highway-2 was never closed. They emphasized respecting buffer zones without endorsing unrestricted access. An agreement with Kuki groups aims for peace, but local unrest continues over ethnic tensions. Prime Minister Modi's visit remains pivotal amidst hopes for resumed political dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:22 IST
The Kuki Zo Council (KZC) firmly stated that the National Highway-2, connecting Imphal and Dimapur, remains operational, countering media claims of its closure. The council stressed the importance of buffer zones between Meitei and Kuki-Zo regions to prevent misinterpretations about unrestricted movement.

On Thursday, two Kuki-Zo organizations signed a revised Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, promising peace and territorial integrity in Manipur. The deal, involving the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United Peoples' Front (UPF), aims to stabilize the region amidst ongoing ethnic tensions.

Amid optimism for political dialogue, disagreement surfaces over KZC's decision to allow free movement on NH-2. The Kuki Village Volunteers Coordinating Committee criticized the move, reiterating no uninhibited access for Meitei in Kuki territories without a distinct administrative solution for Kuki-Zo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

