Urgent Call for Relief: Hooda Highlights Flood Crisis in Haryana
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has urged the government to provide immediate relief and compensation to flood-affected people in the state. He emphasized the need for a thorough survey and 100% compensation for farmers' crop losses and urged citizens to aid in relief efforts.
- Country:
- India
In response to the devastating floods in Haryana, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has called for immediate government action to provide relief and compensation to the affected populations. Villages, fields, and entire cities have been submerged, leaving countless residents in dire need of assistance.
The Congress leader emphasized the urgency of conducting a 'special girdawari' or survey to ensure 100% compensation for crop damage. Hooda also highlighted the need for inspection and compensation for damage to houses and shops. He criticized the insufficient relief efforts so far and pressed the Centre to intervene.
As the rain forecasts indicate more challenges ahead, Hooda urged the government, led by Nayab Saini, to prepare adequate water drainage and supply provisions. Additionally, government meetings led by Ministers Ranbir Gangwa and Vipul Goel continue to focus on emergency measures to restore services and assess flood impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
